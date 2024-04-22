SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AX, a pioneering AI technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, is proud to announce its selection by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-BIZ) to represent California at Hannover Messe 2024, the largest sustainability conference on the globe. AX is one of only six companies chosen for this prestigious opportunity, highlighting its commitment to innovation and sustainability at the world’s leading convergence of industrial automation and technology.

Hannover Messe, held annually in Hannover, Germany, is renowned as the premier platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies and solutions in sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. The President of the European Union (EU) Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke at the official opening ceremony today, just before the start of the world’s leading trade show for industry, held in the Convention Center at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds within the California Pavilion located in the Energy 4.0 Hall (Hall 12, Stand B13). As one of the select representatives from California, AX will have the unique opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge initiatives and solutions on a global stage, fostering partnerships and collaborations to drive positive change worldwide during the course of Hannover Messe 2024.

The State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), administered by the Governor’s Office, aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises in expanding their export activities by providing resources and assistance to participate in international trade shows and missions. A special thanks to Tricia Utterback, the Trade and Investment Representative for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, from GO-BIZ, for all of her support throughout the application and selection process. AX’s selection underscores its position as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence space and reflects the company’s dedication to advancing sustainable practices and technologies.

The California State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) seeks to increase the number of small business exporters in California, and increase the volume of goods and services they export. STEP helps small businesses to begin exporting or grow their existing export sales by providing reimbursable Export Vouchers and implementing STEP Events, which includes organizing state pavilions at international trade shows and trade missions. For more information, please visit the STEP website: https://export.business.ca.gov/ or email [email protected].

STEP is administered by the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“We are honored to be chosen by GO-BIZ to represent California at Hannover Messe 2024,” said Michael Plaksin, President and CEO at AX. “This opportunity not only recognizes our efforts in sustainability but also allows us to showcase the innovative solutions that are driving positive change in our industry. We look forward to sharing our vision and expertise with global leaders and stakeholders at this prestigious event.”

At Hannover Messe 2024, AX will present its latest advancements in visual and facial recognition technology aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges in sustainability and environmental conservation. The company will engage with industry peers, policymakers, investors, and thought leaders to explore collaborative opportunities and accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future. For more information about AX and its participation at Hannover Messe 2024, please visit www.FireScout.ai.

AX is an AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company dedicated to safety and security through visual and facial recognition technology. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, AX strives to detect and protect.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

