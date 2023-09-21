The Delegation Michael Plaksin, AX VP of Sales & Marketing, co-hosting the Korean Delegation at REDCOM Facilities in Sonoma County.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AX is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Sonoma County and the REDCOM center, the company has welcomed a delegation from South Korea for the second time this year. Building upon South Korean Minister Lee’s previous visit with 16 other officials from the Ministry of Interior and Safety as part of his delegation, which took place this past February, this South Korean delegation, led by Deputy Manager ByeongKwan Song, joined forces with local experts to explore innovative strategies for addressing the pressing issue of wildfires in their region.

The delegation from South Korea featured several representatives from the Information Policy Division and the Forest Fire Center Department of the Gangwon State Office. Their visit to Sonoma County offered a unique opportunity to observe firsthand how emergency situations, particularly those related to wildfire management, are effectively handled in the region.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in the following activities:

A comprehensive tour of the REDCOM Center’s cutting-edge facilities

In-depth discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions with local emergency response experts and officials

Real-time observation of emergency response operations

Exploration of the strategies and technologies employed by Sonoma County and REDCOM to manage emergency situations efficiently

In a testament to AX’s unwavering commitment to wildfire detection and its state-of-the-art technology, the South Korean Delegation made a resolute decision. After conducting extensive research on various AI companies, they have chosen to allocate a budget for the exclusive use of the FireScout SaaS (Software as a Service) AI program.

Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales and Marketing at AX, stated, “Their choice is a confirmation of our successful track record, which highlights a 99.9% accuracy and detection rate. Hosting the delegation was a momentous honor and responsibility for AX. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing unwavering support to the South Korean delegation.”

The Deputy Manager and the other members of the South Korean Delegation were profoundly impressed by the demonstration at the Sonoma County facility. As one of the REDCOM executives pointed out, “FireScout, a trusted solution for customers like Sonoma County, ensures round-the-clock early wildfire detection, even during the nighttime, a unique and exclusive feature. This helps with facilitating rapid responses from first responders and potentially mitigating ecological and financial damage while saving lives.”

This visit marks an essential milestone in the ongoing collaboration between AX, Sonoma County, and AX’s South Korean counterparts, with the primary objective of enhancing international cooperation in disaster management, focusing on wildfire detection, prevention and response strategies. This significant event underlines the global importance of wildfire management and disaster preparedness.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence software-as-a -ervice (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

