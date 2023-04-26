Axalta wins two Gold 2023 Edison Awards™ Axalta’s Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating and Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating both won Gold 2023 Edison Awards™ for the Sustainability and Material Science categories, respectively.

GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that its Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating and Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating both won Gold 2023 Edison Awards™ for the Sustainability and Material Science categories, respectively. Axalta’s AquaEC® Flex won Bronze in the Smart Transportation category.

“We are extremely honored to be an Edison Award recipient for the fifth-consecutive year,” said Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “These latest achievements are a true testament to Axalta’s commitment to identify, develop, manufacture and deliver sustainable solutions for our customers. We continue to demonstrate our ability to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future.”

Winners were recently announced at the 36th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Fla. They were chosen as the “best of the best” within their respective categories by some of the world’s top senior business executives, designers, academics and innovation leaders.

Gold Winners

Axalta’s Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating is a sustainable solution compared to typical multi-layer liquid coatings. It has no VOC emissions and requires no primer, saving customers time and money, while also providing enhanced durability.

Axalta’s Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating is engineered to consolidate a conventional three coating finishing system into a single coating, simplifying the overall process for customers and provides outstanding performance and aesthetics.

Bronze Winner

Axalta’s AquaEC® Flex enables automotive OEMs to co-produce electric vehicles and standard combustions vehicles on the same manufacturing line, saving time and increasing productivity.

Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

