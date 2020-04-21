Breaking News
Axcient Accelerates Releases for Anchor and CloudFinder

DENVER, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it has accelerated the roadmap for Anchor and CloudFinder.

“As we navigate the new normal of today’s ecosystem, it is more important than ever for us to remain agile and adjust our technology to meet the evolving needs of our partners,” said Ben Nowacky, senior vice president product at Axcient. “MSPs value the speed and simplicity of Anchor and CloudFinder to protect their clients, and these new releases make it even easier to add new licenses for their clients for free through the end of June.”

Within the last 30 days, Axcient Anchor saw a 70 percent increase in usage for MSPs seeking to deploy protected sync and share without VPNs. To continue enhancing the experience for MSPs using Anchor, Axcient collaborated with partners to release the following new updates:

  • New and more intuitive Anchor UX, requiring less clicks to complete actions
  • Added capabilities to back-up Zoom and RingCentral recorded meetings
  • Native Office 365 integration for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint online collaboration
  • Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) integration with ConnectWise Automate to support automated and remote deployments of Anchor

For CloudFinder, Axcient deployed releases to enable support for backing up Microsoft Teams conversations and G Suite Team Drive.

“Because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and the race to deploy remote workforces, our clients value speed and product ease of use, especially companies on the frontlines of the crisis,” said Joe Johnston, Technical Solutions Architect at Integrated Solutions. “We want to thank Axcient for offering free licenses for Anchor and CloudFinder through this crisis and for continuing to update their technology to meet our needs during this challenging time.”

For access to resources to help enable and sustain remote workforces, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/remote-workforce/.

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit, BRC, CloudFinder, Anchor, Fusion, and the Axcient Cloud—enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com.

