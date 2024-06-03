Plus, backup and disaster recovery for all Linux endpoints and Public Cloud

DENVER, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, the leader in business continuity and disaster recovery solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the addition of macOS file-level data protection. This capability equips MSPs to serve their clients at higher service levels, and adds to existing coverage of Windows and Linux machines, as well as all public clouds.

“Axcient is the one-stop shop for data protection for MSPs and the customers they serve,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Our momentum is strong and we are achieving record-breaking growth because we continue to expand and enhance our products, support, and partner experience driven by usability and simplicity. MSPs can trust Axcient as their comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery partner for all primary use cases.”

The business usage of Apple endpoints running macOS continues to gain market share, with surveys indicating growth from 17% to 23% in the last twelve months. With the rise in Mac consumption comes the need for data protection and disaster recovery services. This has driven Axcient to deliver new capabilities to ensure MSPs can Protect Everything™ for their clients on whatever device they choose. x360Recover for macOS is now fully available to all current and prospective partners.

While Mac data protection is the latest enhancement to x360Recover, Axcient has invested in protecting data from other non-Windows systems. x360Recover for Linux, whether deployed with an appliance or Direct-to-Cloud, delivers full image-based backups for reliable business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities for Linux servers with Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, and CentOS operating systems. All protected device types benefit from Axcient’s convenient, worry-free MSP pricing with flat monthly fees and pooled storage.

With x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud (D2C) for Microsoft Azure, MSPs can protect, virtualize, and recover their client’s Azure data and ensure true business continuity for Windows applications, endpoints, and data running within Microsoft Azure. Deployed through Axcient’s Direct-to-Cloud agent, MSPs get D2C’s built-in recovery features for virtualization and disaster recovery testing with AutoVerify and Virtual Office with Runbooks, plus Azure virtual disk format for fast failback. These features are standard for deployments in other public cloud environments such as AWS and Google Cloud.

To learn more about x360Recover for macOS data protection, visit the blog post here.

