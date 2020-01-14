Axcient Announces Record 2019 Results to Kick Off 2020

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced record results in 2019 for products in the Axcient X360 Platform , including Axcient Office 365 Protection and Axcient Business Continuity . Highlights from the year include industry awards, major technology updates, new members of the company’s leadership team, and participation in more than 125 IT industry events.

“The past year Axcient was focused on providing a best-in-class experience for MSPs, and we delivered on our promise by simplifying our technology, billing, and pricing,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer. “Our numbers indicate that partners are responding to the changes we’ve made and are moving their business to Axcient. We are excited to celebrate a successful 2019, and look forward to what we can accomplish together in 2020.”

Growth

Axcient closed 2019 with record growth. Quarter over quarter, Axcient Office 365 Protection grew 77 percent and Axcient Business Continuity grew 58 percent. Year over Year, Axcient Office 365 Protection and Axcient Business Continuity grew 200 percent. Additionally, the company issued 25 percent more releases to its technology.

Awards

The company also won several notable awards in 2019, including TMC’ s Cloud Security Excellence award for its Replibit solution, Chief Revenue Officer Angus Robertson was recognized as a Denver Business Journal C-Suite award winner , Channel Event Manager Kaitlyn Langer was named to CRN Women of the Channel , and the company was named one of CRN ’ s Coolest Cloud Vendor .

Leadership Team

In 2019, Axcient welcomed new members of the executive team, including Chief Executive Officer David Bennett , Chief Financial Officer John Blood, Senior Vice President of Product Ben Nowacky , Vice President of Sales Michael Goldberg , Vice President of Worldwide Services and Support Kent Sieckman , and Angus Robertson was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

IT Industry Events

In 2019, Axcient hosted 87 Tech Series events across the country for MSPs. The interactive education events offered partners access to Axcient’s Sales Engineers, industry-leading MSP technicians for an opportunity to share best practices, and the tools to successfully drive more profitability for business. Additionally, the company attended and hosted business sessions at more than 40 IT Channel industry events, including XChange , NexGen , IT Nation , IT Nation Evolve , CompTIA ChannelCon , and more.

