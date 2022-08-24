Axcient Appoints Jim DuBois Board Executive Chairman

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has appointed Jim DuBois Board Executive Chairman.

DuBois is an author, company advisor and industry speaker on digital transformation, technology innovation and cyber security. During his 24-year tenure at Microsoft Corporation DuBois held roles including Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and was responsible for the company’s global security, IT infrastructure and business applications. His leadership was a critical part of Microsoft’s digital transformation during Satya Nadella’s reinvention of the company. Today he serves on the boards of Catalina, Collabra Technology, Expeditors, Subsplash and Cyemptive Technologies, where he is also Chief Strategy Officer. DuBois’ deep experience in fostering innovation, delivering customer-focused products and services, and scaling high growth organizations will be a critical asset to Axcient’s partners.

“Axcient is a proven leader in backup and disaster recovery, and they’ve attracted more than 3,000 MSPs by focusing on the specific needs of the channel,” said Jim DuBois. “As Board Executive Chairman, I’m excited to help bring more innovations to market, and to scale the business to reach even more partners. This is just the beginning for Axcient, and I look forward to helping transform the data protection market with rock-solid reliable solutions that are simple to use, span all modern use cases, and deliver healthy MSP margins.”

“We are delighted to bring on a seasoned leader to accelerate our momentum,” said John Blood, Chief Financial Officer at Axcient. “Jim has successfully designed and guided many IT and business transformations with a strong balance between innovation and building infrastructure and processes that enable customer success and scalable growth. We believe Axcient has only scratched the surface in how we can contribute to our partners’ security and growth strategies and are committed to expanding our reach to more MSPs in our mission to cure data loss.”

