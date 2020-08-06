Breaking News
Axcient Appoints Two Board Advisors

WatchGuard Technologies CEO Prakash Panjwani and Dataprise CEO Steve Lewis

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced two new board advisors: Prakash Panjwani, CEO at WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc., and Steve Lewis, CEO at Dataprise. Both exemplify incredible leadership in the technology industry. Their appointments are effective August 4.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prakash and Steve to the Axcient Board of Advisors,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “These leaders are industry experts with the knowledge and track-record to help Axcient expand upon strategic opportunities that will enhance our partner experience. As we continue to grow and scale, each will play an integral role in guiding our business planning and operational expansion.”

Prakash Panjwani is WatchGuard’s CEO and a member of its Board of Directors. He joined WatchGuard in April 2015 after holding a series of executive-level positions in the Information Security industry over the last 20 years. Prakash has been focused on expanding WatchGuard’s portfolio of enterprise-grade security products and services created for midsize enterprises, and the MSPs who serve them.

Steve Lewis is an accomplished leader with three decades of experience helping build industry leading technology companies. As CEO of Dataprise, Steve oversees the company’s strategic vision and establishing Dataprise as the leading partner of choice for mid-market IT. For the past decade, Steve has worked with IT solution providers, tools providers, and distributors to help them achieve improved revenue and corporate strategy.

As part of their appointments, Panjwani and Lewis will be responsible for participating in regular board meetings and corporate strategy sessions to help inform Axcient decisions on new market opportunities and overall direction. The appointments reinforce Axcient’s journey and vision to Cure Data Loss and Keep Business Running.  

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

