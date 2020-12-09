Breaking News
Axcient Launches x360Recover Virtual Office

Easy to Use & Always on Self-Managed Cloud Disaster Recovery

DENVER, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced x360Recover Virtual Office, designed to enable partners to help their clients keep employees productive, IT systems running, and data always accessible from anywhere at any time for both appliance-based and appliance-free (Direct-to-Cloud) systems.

“Axcient is uniquely positioned to help businesses stay productive and secure in the work from anywhere ecosystem through our partner community,” said Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Product at Axcient. “With Axcient x360Recover Virtual Office, we have packaged a technology solution together for MSPs to easily provide the features and reliable cloud-based Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery to ensure businesses are always up and running. For both appliance-based and Direct-to-Cloud backups, this new technology solution offers MSPs the insurance they need in the event of a server outage, local disaster, or ransomware event.” 

Axcient x360Recover Virtual Office enables MSPs to quickly virtualize one or more systems in the Axcient Cloud to replace all impacted production infrastructure temporarily. The self-managed cloud disaster recovery technology provides MSPs with flexibility, optimization, and peace of mind that their clients’ businesses will always be on.

Axcient’s Virtual Office technology provides the ability to:

  • Instantly recover production servers and workstations in the Axcient Cloud
  • Perform regular full-office recovery tests to ensure backups are always recoverable
  • Easily configure secure access to Virtual Office instance using VPN, Site-to-Site OpenVPN, and port forwarding
  • Restore to the production server or desktop at the partner’s convenience after business continuity
  • Ensure compliance needs are met by encrypting data in transit, and at rest in our offsite SOC II Type II certified datacenters
  • Self-manage Axcient Virtual Office using a secure, web-based application, which includes role-based authentication with required MFA

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
(727) 272-0781
[email protected]

