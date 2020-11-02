Breaking News
Axcient Named a 2020 ChannelPro SMB All-Star

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced it was named a 2020 ChannelPro SMB All-Star.

“We are honored to be recognized by ChannelPro as an SMB All-Star,” said Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Products at Axcient. “With x360, we have simplified the experience for partners and introduced innovations, including AirGap, which protects data in the case of ransomware. Axcient offers the IT channel the most reliable complete backup and restore, choice with products like Direct to Cloud, and security while reducing TCO by up to 50 percent. This award is validation of our people and technology, and our mission to cure data loss for our partners.”

The ChannelPro SMB All-Star Program recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have significantly impacted the SMB channel during the editorial calendar year, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

Below are the factors considered in the selection.

  • Developed or released a new product or service that has market-changing potential
  • Created a significant new channel program
  • Redefined the company with clear partner benefits
  • Made bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers
  • Made a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs
  • Leveraged an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers

ChannelPro recognized Axcient for AirGap, a powerful new addition to the company’s x360 business availability suite. AirGap safeguards one of the most critical defenses against ransomware by requiring multiple validations of commands to delete or change backups and storing “backups of backups” on a segregated network that attackers can’t see or access.

“We cover standout vendors all year long at ChannelPro, but the elite few are recognized with an All-Star award,” says Rich Freeman, executive editor of the ChannelPro Network. “Only the companies that really did something special were honored on this list. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to give them some much-deserved recognition.”

For complete coverage of the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to www.channelpronetwork.com.

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

