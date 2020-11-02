Axcient Named a 2020 ChannelPro SMB All-Star

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced it was named a 2020 ChannelPro SMB All-Star.

“We are honored to be recognized by ChannelPro as an SMB All-Star,” said Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Products at Axcient. “With x360, we have simplified the experience for partners and introduced innovations, including AirGap, which protects data in the case of ransomware. Axcient offers the IT channel the most reliable complete backup and restore, choice with products like Direct to Cloud, and security while reducing TCO by up to 50 percent. This award is validation of our people and technology, and our mission to cure data loss for our partners.”

The ChannelPro SMB All-Star Program recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have significantly impacted the SMB channel during the editorial calendar year, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

Below are the factors considered in the selection.

Developed or released a new product or service that has market-changing potential

Created a significant new channel program

Redefined the company with clear partner benefits

Made bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers

Made a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs

Leveraged an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers

ChannelPro recognized Axcient for AirGap, a powerful new addition to the company’s x360 business availability suite. AirGap safeguards one of the most critical defenses against ransomware by requiring multiple validations of commands to delete or change backups and storing “backups of backups” on a segregated network that attackers can’t see or access.

“We cover standout vendors all year long at ChannelPro, but the elite few are recognized with an All-Star award,” says Rich Freeman, executive editor of the ChannelPro Network. “Only the companies that really did something special were honored on this list. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to give them some much-deserved recognition.”

