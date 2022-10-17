DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced it has named Rod Mathews as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

“Rod is a seasoned IT industry veteran with a deep understanding of the data protection space and the Managed Service Provider community,” said Jim DuBois, executive chair at Axcient. “He has built a reputation for not just introducing innovative SaaS solutions, but also for leading high-performing teams that execute at scale. I am confident he is the right leader to accelerate Axcient’s momentum to the next level of success.”

Mathews brings almost 30 years of technology industry experience to Axcient. Most recently, at Barracuda Networks he led Corporate Development and Alliances, and was General Manager for the Data Protection business. Under his leadership, Barracuda completed nine acquisitions, launched their cloud-to-cloud backup solution, and shipped the industry’s highest volume of Purpose-Built Backup Appliances (PBBAs). Mathews managed a global R&D team for the Data Protection portfolio that included worldwide cloud operations, and championed the MSP channel as a pillar of Barracuda’s growth strategy. Before joining Barracuda, Mathews steered business development for EMC’s backup recovery systems division, and previously held positions at Data Domain, Brocade, and NetApp where he focused on increasing product innovation, multiplying operational capacity, and scaling revenue.

“I am excited to join the Axcient team and build on their track record of growth,” said Mathews. “Data protection has never been more critical to Managed Service Providers and their SMB clients, and today’s challenging economic environment puts a premium on solutions like Axcient’s that protect data from ransomware and other malicious attacks, deliver disaster recovery as a service, and reduce costs for MSPs. I see a great opportunity ahead for Axcient to rapidly extend our reach to even more partners with the right Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions to Protect Everything™.”

Matthews will join Axcient’s MSP Xperience, a virtual event scheduled for October 20, 2022, from 12:00-3:30 p.m. Eastern time. MSP Xperience is designed to help Managed Service Providers navigate today’s uncertain economic climate and prepare for the future, and features sessions from peer MSPs, industry experts, and IT channel leaders. To register and learn more, visit https://info.axcient.com/msp-xperience-2022.

