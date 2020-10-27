Axcient Names Rick Yates EMEA Managing Director

Breaking News
DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has appointed Rick Yates, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Yates will report to Axcient’s Chief Executive Officer David Bennett. His start date is effective November 1.

“Rick is the right person to accelerate our growth in EMEA, as he has a proven track record of success with MSPs in the European market,” said Bennett. “He is highly regarded in the industry and has a plan to bring our technology to channel partners throughout Europe. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to Axcient’s expansion and development in the EMEA region and globally.”

Yates will build on Axcient’s development plan in the UK and expand his focus on Europe with ultimate responsibility for all Axcient business activities across EMEA.

Previously, Yates was the Managing Director of Zedsphere, a specialist distributor of cloud-based technology products specifically for MSPs. He has more than ten years of experience working with MSPs in the IT channel building sales and marketing strategies.

“MSPs consistently tell us that when it comes to security, they want products that are easy to use, reliable, and well supported,” said Yates. “Axcient has taken bold, impressive steps to meet these needs, and I am excited to engage with the growing Axcient EMEA partner base to help the MSP community deliver high-value managed security services for their clients.”

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
(727) 272-0781
[email protected]

