Axcient Reveals x360Recover

Combining Best-In-Class BCDR Tech for MSPs

DENVER, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it is simplifying its three business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) products into one unified BCDR SaaS product called Axcient x360Recover. Axcient x360Recover brings together the best-in-class intellectual property from Axcient Replibit, BRC , and Fusion .

“We are excited to unveil Axcient x360Recover, empowering MSPs to cure data loss through one unified product,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “Axcient x360Recover combines the best of Axcient BCDR to provide industry leading RPO, RTO, and security to our MSP partners. The name x360Recover represents features unique to Axcient like Chain-Free, AirGap, and AutoVerify—ensuring MSPs can always recover their client data. We are proud to accelerate our BCDR roadmap for MSPs and fulfill our mission to keep business running.”

Axcient x360Recover is an evolution of the Axcient x360 business availability platform launched in November of 2019. The Axcient x360 business availability platform now includes Axcient x360Recover for BCDR, Axcient x360Cloud for cloud-to-cloud backup, including Microsoft 365 and Google G Suite—previously Axcient CloudFinder, and finally Axcient x360Sync for secure file sync and share—previously Axcient Anchor. Axcient is the only channel-focused company to provide three backup services in one platform with one user experience. This innovative approach to business availability allows Axcient to significantly reduce total cost of managed services (TCOMS) for MSPs.

“As a long-time Axcient partner and Axcient Partner Advisory Council member, we are pleased to see Axcient listening to the partner community and continuing their investment in BCDR technology,” said Kevin Dunn, CEO at DataTrends. “We upgraded to Axcient x360Recover from Axcient BRC without conversion or migration and are benefiting from valuable new features. We’re very security conscious, so AirGap is a new feature critical to our managed services offering.”

The combined capability of Axcient x360Recover includes industry leading RPO and Chain-Free technology from Axcient Replibit, user experience, virtual office, and runbook recovery time objectives (RTO) capability from Axcient BRC, and de-duplication and direct-to-cloud backup technology from Axcient Fusion. Axcient x360Recover includes:

Automatic upgrade with no additional cost, conversion, or migration required

Industry leading RPO and RTO

A modern cloud UX for BCDR management and SLA-based alerting

Axcient Chain-Free for reliable and efficient backups, with no chain management required

Axcient AirGap for ransomware recovery

Axcient AutoVerify to validate backups and ensure RTO

Virtual office and automated runbooks for automated DR and DR testing

ConnectWise and Autotask PSA and RMM integrations

Axcient x360 portal for multi-tenant management, support, training, marketing, and billing

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360Recover platform empowers MSPs to protect everything by combining its best-in-class BCDR technology for MSPs and simplifying the partner experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .