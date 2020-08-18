Axcient Unveils Enhanced Partner Program

Breaking News
DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its expanded Partner Program, built to empower Axcient partners to succeed in both sales and technical design, with a focus on enhancing the operations of partners’ business availability management infrastructure.

“The enhanced Axcient Partner Program was custom-built to create stronger partner relationships and drive their success,” said Corey Banner, Director of Partner Success at Axcient. “Adding to our already award-winning partner program, the new program we are unveiling today underlines best of breed technology with new go-to-market capabilities to help partners grow, while also adding incremental structure and benefits that align with our partner-first focus. We are excited about the new opportunities our partners have with us through the Partner Program.”

Axcient has made significant investments to the Partner Program through its offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The Program offers four tiers including Registered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Partners can move up levels to access increased resources and additional benefits by investing in technical training, joint business plans, go-to-market campaigns, and product adoption.

Benefits by partner tier include:

  • On-boarding and training
  • Early access to new products and programs
  • Dedicated account manager support
  • Marketing concierge services
  • Executive sponsorship

Additionally, Axcient provides channel support across all critical partner business functions to accelerate the marketing, selling, and servicing of Axcient solutions to end-users. Through the Axcient Partner Program, partners extend the resources of their team with support across the Axcient organization using Axcient’s internal “connective tissue” initiative. Account Executives will help partners uncover and drive opportunities and align with the right people at Axcient, such as:

  • Technical Support – supports client installations and assists in resolving product issues
  • Partner Success – help partners develop and run business continuity campaigns
  • Sales Engineering – business continuity architecture assessments
  • Product Management – review and influence product roadmaps
  • Finance – design commercial programs and resolve billing issues

To learn more about the Axcient Partner Program or sign-up for NFR, please visit www.axcient.com/partner.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
(727)272-0781
[email protected]

