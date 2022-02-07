Axcient’s Charlie Tomeo Receives Exclusive Recognition as One of CRN’s 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2022

Breaking News
DENVER, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient’s Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Tomeo as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an award bestowed upon an elite subset of the prestigious 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“Charlie is a proven thought leader in the IT channel, and he is dedicated to continuously improving the lives of MSPs and their clients through his role at Axcient,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “We are thrilled that CRN is recognizing Charlie on its Most Influential Channel Chief list and look forward to continuing to innovate and support partners with our great team and backup and disaster recovery technology.”

Individuals recognized among the exclusive 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs list have cultivated the greatest professional and channel achievements. Their leadership and influence will greatly impact the future IT community, driving progress and innovation while helping solution providers succeed.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelcompany.com.

