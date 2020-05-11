Axcient’s Corey Banner Recognized as One of 2020 CRN’s Women of the Channel

Breaking News
DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Corey Banner, Director of Partner Success to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

“Corey has exemplified incredible leadership at Axcient, and we are proud to see her on the 2020 CRN Women of the Channel list,” said Angus Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “She truly cares about our partner community and has enabled Axcient to deploy new programs that are tailored for our community’s success. We thank CRN for recognizing the amazing female leaders in the IT channel.”

CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business continuity and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360 platform enables MSPs to Protect Everything, and includes BCDROffice 365 Backup, and Secure Sync & Share. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

