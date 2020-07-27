Axcient’s David Bennett Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executive List

DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chief Executive Officer David Bennett to its 2020 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes the trailblazing technology executives who are shaping, transforming, and disrupting the IT channel.

“It is an honor to be named to CRN’s Top 100 Executive list for the second consecutive year,” said Bennett. “We are extremely proud of the vision at Axcient and the steps we’ve taken to innovate, streamline, and simplify our technology for the greater good of our partner community. We are making the right investments today to ensure our partners thrive into the future. Regardless of the market climate, we are ensuring our partners are set up for success to Protect Everything for SMBs everywhere.”

The 2020 CRN Top 100 Executives list honors the tech visionaries who power the IT channel. It is broken down into four sub-lists: The 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters.

The Top 100 Executives being recognized have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas for the IT channel. In doing so, they help vendors, solution providers, and technology suppliers thrive in an IT marketplace that is both fast-changing and ever more complicated.

“As the IT channel becomes increasingly complex, especially when companies have had to shift to an all-remote workforce, it has presented new challenges for solution providers and technology suppliers alike,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The technology executives on CRN’s 2020 Top 100 Executives list have been able to adapt their channel strategies and continue to provide exemplary leadership to keep their businesses running seamlessly, regardless of today’s challenges.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

