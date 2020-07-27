Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Axcient’s David Bennett Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executive List

Axcient’s David Bennett Honored on CRN’s Top 100 Executive List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chief Executive Officer David Bennett to its 2020 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes the trailblazing technology executives who are shaping, transforming, and disrupting the IT channel.

“It is an honor to be named to CRN’s Top 100 Executive list for the second consecutive year,” said Bennett. “We are extremely proud of the vision at Axcient and the steps we’ve taken to innovate, streamline, and simplify our technology for the greater good of our partner community. We are making the right investments today to ensure our partners thrive into the future. Regardless of the market climate, we are ensuring our partners are set up for success to Protect Everything for SMBs everywhere.”

The 2020 CRN Top 100 Executives list honors the tech visionaries who power the IT channel. It is broken down into four sub-lists: The 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters.

The Top 100 Executives being recognized have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas for the IT channel. In doing so, they help vendors, solution providers, and technology suppliers thrive in an IT marketplace that is both fast-changing and ever more complicated.

“As the IT channel becomes increasingly complex, especially when companies have had to shift to an all-remote workforce, it has presented new challenges for solution providers and technology suppliers alike,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The technology executives on CRN’s 2020 Top 100 Executives list have been able to adapt their channel strategies and continue to provide exemplary leadership to keep their businesses running seamlessly, regardless of today’s challenges.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
(727) 272-0781
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.