Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud with Local Cache Named One of CRN’s 10 Coolest Storage Products of 2021

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud (D2C) with Local Cache a top product for 2021 in the Storage Category.

Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud provides full disaster recovery capabilities for multiple business cases—from local endpoint backup to full cloud-based Disaster Recovery—with a single, affordable, easy-to-use solution. Local Cache enables MSPs to offer their clients the speed of local recovery with the choice to use any hardware, including low-cost USB devices, to quickly recover in the case of data loss.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards are given to standout products and services representing the best-in-breed technological innovation backed by a supportive channel partner program. The companies being recognized in this year’s Products of the Year Awards provide innovative offerings to meet the continuously evolving needs of the IT market.

“Axcient is committed to innovating for channel partners who are taking on challenges like serving the remote workforce and protecting client data against threats like ransomware,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “We are thrilled that CRN recognizes x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud with Local Cache as one of the 10 Coolest Storage Products of 2021. The feature is a game-changer, speeding file and bare metal recovery, and slashing the time required for production failback operations.”

The CRN editorial team selected finalists in 30 different technology categories. Finalists were then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products, scoring them on several criteria in areas such as Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need. This year’s survey received more than 5,000 ratings.

“CRN’s Products of the Year Awards are one of the most anticipated lists each year. This year’s honorees include top-notch vendors who exhibit industry excellence for channel partners and their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re proud to honor these innovative products and services and provide the industry guide for solution providers looking to expand their portfolio based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and market need.”

To learn more about Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution and the Local Cache feature, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/axcient-direct-to-cloud/.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at thechannelcompany.com.

