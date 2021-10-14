Axele Receives 2021 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Axele TMS Honored for Second Year in a Row for Optimization that Brings Intelligence to Users

2021 Cloud Computing Award Axele TMS Wins Cloud Computing Excellence Award

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Axele TMS as a 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine. The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market. The magazine chose the Axele TMS because it is a cloud-based transportation management system for truckload companies to help them find better loads, increase their profits, and grow their business.

“Axele is pleased to win this prestigious award for two years in a row,” says Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. “Because Axele is based on cloud technologies, small to midsize carriers can now afford a TMS with enterprise-level features that help them compete better with bigger trucking companies. The Axele TMS combines optimization, analytics, and artificial intelligence to drive success for its users.”

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce the Axele TMS as a recipient of the 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Axele is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

The Axele TMS provides daily resource planning, dispatch, real-time load tracking, and essential business tools. With Axele, smaller carriers can finally reap the benefits of an optimized, automated, and connected TMS formerly enjoyed by only the largest trucking companies – at a price they can afford with no long-term contracts. The Axele TMS solution connects disparate systems to give users a one-stop-shop to run their business and optimizes their load planning to maximize revenue. Axele automates most day-to-day functions so companies can run their operations better and do more with fewer people.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry’s first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. We provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases through our custom lead generation programs. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet.

