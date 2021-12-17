Axele TMS Wins 2021 SDCE Green Supply Chain Award

Chosen for Automating Day-to-Day Manual Tasks and Reducing Fuel Usage

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has selected the company as a recipient of the SDCE 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, which recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of its supply chain strategy. Axele TMS was chosen for helping clients with their green supply chain efforts by automating day-to-day manual tasks, digitizing paperwork to save trees, and reducing fuel usage with smart trip planning.

“The Axele TMS supports digital document management in the supply chain so that carriers and their customers don’t have to print and fax bills of lading, proofs of delivery, rate confirmations, and driver settlement documents,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. “Automating processes and optimizing trip planning helps to reduce fuel usage and CO2 emissions. We are honored to win this prestigious award for helping our customers with their sustainability efforts.”

“There are several industry experts and market research reports detailing Axele that regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters, and other supply chain disruptions, sustainability still remains a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it’s a new solution, a new program, or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end.”

The advanced features in the Axele TMS provide substantial results towards greening supply chains, including:

Reducing deadhead miles and optimized driver routes reduces wasted miles by 10%

Automating manual processes to reduce paper usage

Step-by-step route plans with most advantageous stops for fuel and rest reduces mileage

Reducing idling at truck stops and dock doors

Avoiding congestion through greater communications in real-time with drivers about traffic

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The SDCE 2021 Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the complete list of 2021 Green Supply Chain winners.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry’s first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to LINK and LINK. Educate podcast channels, LINK. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net