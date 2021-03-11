Axele Webinar: How Small and Midsized Carriers Can Harness the Power of Data

Breaking News
Free Webinar with Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Discusses How Data Improves the Bottom Line

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces hosting a webinar with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), on “How Small and Midsize Carriers Can Harness the Power of Data.” The free webinar will be at 1:00 PM ET, March 18, 2021.

“Technology provides larger carriers with lots of data, but owner-operators and small-to-medium-sized carriers get left out of the loop,” says Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy & Business Development, Axele. “This free webinar explains how to extract meaningful data without spending a fortune and use data to improve the bottom line.”

Join TCA, DAT Principal Industry Analyst Dean Croke, ATBS President and CEO Todd Amen, and Axele Director of Strategy & Business Development Ryan Camacho at 1 PM ET on Thursday, March 18, as they discuss:

  • What do the indicators for 2021 tell us in terms of equipment purchases, capacity, dropping spot rates, and higher contract rates?
  • How do big picture data and benchmarked data help carriers build and maintain competitive programs?
  • How does industry data help an owner-operator decide whether to run for a carrier or under their authority, and in what industry segment?
  • How is changing accessibility to technology, specifically for owner-operators and small/medium carriers, making profitability easier to attain?
  • What can operational data together with marketing intelligence do to improve your bottom line?

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.truckload.org/events/how-small-and-midsized-carriers-can-harness-the-power-of-data/.

Axele provides an intelligent transportation management system (TMS) for truckload carriers. It helps them find better loads, automate day-to-day business processes, and grow business with increased profits. Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, Market Rates, Maps, Accounting Systems, and more. The TMS automates customer invoicing, driver settlement, and document management. It uses hours of service (HoS), driver preferences, and load profitability to reduce deadheads and fill schedules with more profitable loads.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers. The company leverages decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry’s first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-size truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.                

Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
[email protected]

