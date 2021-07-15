AXIA Coin to Launch on KuCoin Exchange

The digital currency has enjoyed ongoing success with recent listings

British Virgin Islands, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The asset-supported digital currency AXIA Coin (AXC) is set to launch on KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on July 15 starting at 5:00 am EDT. The listing comes after a sold-out promotion on the exchange’s BurningDrop platform where participants could stake assets to mine AXC.

“As we continue to make AXC available to blockchain and cryptocurrency adopters around the world, we’re seeing increasing interest in the benefits of the ecosystem it sustains. Having so much success with our ongoing listings is a great indicator that a more inclusive and sustainable economy is necessary and users are ready for it. The rush to get AXC on BurningDrop is part of what we’ll see on Thursday.” – AXIA CEO Nick Agar.

As a relatively new asset on the market, AXC has recently seen extraordinary demand on other popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The appeal comes from the global currency’s effort to build a more inclusionary economic model. It implements a monetary framework where users create value by using services offered by AXIA and through their own decentralized activity on the network. AXC serves as an ideal replacement for the fiat payment system on these services while affording them the benefits of value creation.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications and platforms that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. For more information, please visit www.kucoin.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

[email protected]

The content of this press release is not intended to be legally binding. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed to constitute a prospectus of any sort or a solicitation for investment, nor does it in any way pertain to an offering or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction or a recommendation to purchase any AXIA tokens. Any purchase of AXIA tokens will be governed by the terms of a separate token purchase agreement or similar agreement. Such agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out therein including, but not limited to, restrictions on the jurisdictions of participants and requirements to provide identity verification (KYC) documents to the satisfaction of AXIA.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements or speak to future events or plans. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events to differ materially. No reliance should be placed on any such forward-looking statements or information. The information shared and displayed herein is provided as is and is to be used or relied upon entirely at your own risk.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the content as such. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The appearance of third party advertisements and/or hyperlinks does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, warranty or recommendation by AXIA. Conduct your own due diligence before deciding to use any provided or suggested third party services.

Content Disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.

