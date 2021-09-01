AxleHire Expands Tech-Enabled, Last-Mile Delivery Services into Major Metro Areas in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

AxleHire’s Spread into the Tri-State Area Marks Their Largest East-Coast Expansion to Date

Emeryville, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AxleHire, a logistics innovator for last-mile delivery, today announced its most significant East-Coast expansion with new last-mile delivery services for major metros in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and joins New York City in the tri-state region. The Company will utilize its tech-forward, last-mile delivery methodologies so customers can enjoy 99% on-time delivery rates along with a better recipient experience through real-time tracking and SMS communications. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago. The tristate expansion combined with their facilities up and down the West Coast now provides coverage for customers in major metros across the United States.

By leveraging its tech-forward platform, an asset-light transportation network, and the gig economy, AxleHire can quickly enable new capacity, keep logistics costs low, all while remaining agile. Powered by proprietary technology, the Company utilizes algorithms to dynamically optimize delivery routes (more packages delivered in fewer vehicles) based on variable demand. In addition, AxleHire locates its sortation centers and delivery hubs in or nearby major metropolitan cities, resulting in greater density that ultimately lowers miles covered and fuel consumed.

“The tristate corridor is the logistics vein of the East Coast, and we’re eager to offer both current and new clients a superior delivery experience for their customers,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant.

In addition to New York City, Newark and Philadelphia, AxleHire currently operates in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

About AxleHire

AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same- and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Pet Food Express, and more. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers.

For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.

CONTACT: Stephanie Levinson AxleHire [email protected]