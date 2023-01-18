Company is Poised to Support Growing List of E-Commerce Brands Who Strive to Enhance Their Customers’ Last-Mile Delivery Experience Including Sustainability

Emeryville, CA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same-/next-day deliveries, today announces significant momentum as demonstrated by several notable new customers; expansion into three additional top U.S. metro areas, expansion with many of their current customers including Seko Logistics and double-digit employee growth since the close of 2021. AxleHire credits this success to a greater than 99 percent on-time delivery (OTD) rate, innovative technology, a focus on sustainability partnerships, and providing excellent shipper and end-customer delivery experiences.

New e-commerce customers added recently include ShipHero, Front Porch Pantry, and Little Spoon. “AxleHire’s next-day and same-day delivery solutions allow us to stabilize costs for our customers, without concerns about the seemingly random and expensive surcharges we’ve seen from major national carriers,” said Karen Schwartz, Head of Transportation at ShipHero.

AxleHire’s purpose-built technology and crowdsourced driver fleet enable the company to easily flex and scale to meet demand in new regions. In addition, AxleHire has expanded with many of its customer base including Seko Logistics. “AxleHire’s tech-enabled last-mile delivery platform is the perfect fit for our ‘client first’ approach to logistics and allows us to keep up with consumers’ ever-increasing delivery demands,” said Richard McLaren, SVP Global eCommerce, SEKO Logistics. “Implementing the technology with our system has been an integral part of streamlining our last mile delivery solutions.”

In addition, AxleHire will be expanding into several new metro areas in early 2023, including Las Vegas, NV; Detroit, MI, and Richmond and Norfolk, VA, bringing its total presence to 20 of the top metro areas in the U.S.

“For e-commerce companies, the last mile is a critical element of the end-customer experience. However, it also tends to be the most complex and expensive part of their logistics costs, with its numerous stops and low drop sizes—hence it is prime for optimization,” says Adam Bryant, CEO, AxleHire. “As we enter 2023, our customers will be looking for ways to maximize their profitability while maintaining sustainability and OTD rates. AxleHire’s unique, technology-driven approach to spinning up capacity in new regions while aggregating demand to achieve greater delivery density enables us to satisfy several competing customer objectives simultaneously as demonstrated by our exceptional market traction.”

