ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced the full launch of Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector.

“Axoguard HA+ is an important extension of our nerve protection platform,” commented Karen Zaderej, Axogen’s Chairman, CEO, and President. “The release of Axoguard HA+ expands opportunities for surgeons to treat a wider range of nerve protection challenges.”

Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector is a proprietary nerve protection device uniquely designed to provide both short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. The device is comprised of a processed porcine submucosa extracellular matrix base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating. The gel layer facilitates enhanced nerve gliding to aid in minimizing soft tissue attachments, while the base layer is remodeled into a long-term protective tissue layer.

The nerve protection category covers a wide range of injuries and defects, including nerve compression, crush, and complex traumatic injuries. The diversity of these injury types and their anatomical locations present unique challenges for both the surgeon and the patient. Optimizing outcomes requires targeted solutions to adequately address the nerve and the surrounding environment throughout the healing process.

“Axoguard HA+ has the potential to greatly impact patients who suffer from compression nerve injuries, particularly where the injury is in proximity to high mobility joints,” noted Dr. Peter J. Evans, MD, PhD, Division Chair, Orthopedics Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida Region. “The increased gliding feature and optimized handling of Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector allows surgeons to address the challenges of these injury types during the early and most critical phases of healing.”

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading Company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products that are used across two primary application categories: scheduled, non-trauma procedures and emergent trauma procedures. Scheduled procedures are generally characterized as those where a patient is seeking relief from conditions caused by a nerve defect or surgical procedure. These procedures include providing sensation for women seeking breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, nerve reconstruction following the surgical removal of painful neuromas, oral and maxillofacial procedures, and nerve decompression. Emergent procedures are generally characterized as procedures resulting from injuries that initially present in an ER. These procedures are typically referred to and completed by a specialist either immediately or within a few days following the initial injury.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa ECM coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

