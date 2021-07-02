Axon and DroneSense Partner to Bring State-of-the-Art Situational Awareness and UAS Management Software to Public Safety

Strategic partnership will help public safety Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) users effectively manage data and evidence

SEATTLE, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 15, 2021 — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies and DroneSense , the leading software platform for drones in public safety, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide public safety agencies with a complete drone software solution, including piloting, administration, evidence management and live streaming.

As part of the partnership, Axon will license DroneSense’ piloting, administration and operations solution via Axon’s unmanned aircraft program, Axon Air. Additionally, DroneSense will integrate its offering with Axon’s digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence , and real-time operations hub, Axon Respond , to provide agencies with a complete solution to start and operate a drone program. Through this integration, first responders will be able to seamlessly offload digital evidence from a UAS into Axon’s evidence management and real-time situational awareness platforms and allow drone pilots, operators and administrators to communicate easily and effectively with one another and share mission-critical information.

“As a long-time partner with Axon in developing drone live-streaming and UAS management tools, I am excited about the company’s latest collaborative agreement with DroneSense,” said Lieutenant Chris Miller at Escondido Police Department. “The service provides excellent live streaming with minimal latency, a user-friendly pilot interface and record-keeping tools that are vital in managing a law enforcement unmanned aircraft systems unit. This is another example of Axon’s commitment to use technology to make officers and community members safer.”

“We’re laser focused on making it as simple and easy as possible for agencies to adopt and benefit from a drone program,” said Axon Air general manager, Aydin Ghajar. “We were immediately impressed with the DroneSense product and the team behind it. They make it easy to fly with the exact same piloting application for most of the drones in the market and have all of the administration tools that agencies need to keep their programs compliant with local and federal regulations. We’re beyond excited to make this offering available to Axon customers, and to have it deeply integrated with Axon Evidence and Axon Respond for evidence management and real-time situational awareness.”

“DroneSense is proud to join Axon in their mission to protect life,” said DroneSense CEO, Christopher Eyhorn. “We quickly recognized the alignment between Axon’s mission to protect life and our mission to help public safety organizations make faster, better, and safer decisions by effectively harnessing the situational awareness that drones can offer. We’re confident that the combination of our platform and Axon’s digital evidence management and real time communications platform will be the most comprehensive UAS offering available in market.”

The integrated solution will be available to customers through Axon, branded as Axon Air Powered by DroneSense , in Q3 of this year. Existing Axon Air customers are encouraged to contact their sales or support representative for more information.

About DroneSense

Based in Austin, Texas, DroneSense offers a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. The company’s mission-critical software platform enables users to leverage the full capabilities of drones in all operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality data that expands situational awareness and acts as a force multiplier, ultimately leading to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety. To learn more about DroneSense, please visit www.dronesense.com .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, more than 246,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Axon, Axon Air, Axon Respond, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

