Kramer brings more than 25 years of experience scaling businesses from early stage to public company and will help prepare Axonius for scale and IPO readiness

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that Chris Kramer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Kramer will be responsible for growing and scaling the company’s global finance organization and driving the company’s strategic roadmap forward.

Kramer holds a consistent track record of significant achievements in finance, operations management, and process improvement. Prior to joining Axonius, Kramer was the Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of FP&A at Okta, Inc., where he managed accounting and financial planning and analysis (FP&A) operations as the company grew from a $40M business with 300 employees to a $1.8B public corporation with over 6,000 employees.

“Chris has demonstrated financial leadership in two key areas for Axonius: scaling high growth companies and building strong, efficient teams,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonius. “His strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to define the future of our market and prepare for the next stage of our growth journey.”

Throughout his career, Kramer has focused on helping organizations drive efficient growth, a core tenet of Axonius’ business strategy. In previous positions, including as Vice President, Assistant Controller at Riverbed Technology, a $1B technology company, Kramer oversaw all external reporting, consolidation, M&A, and more. At Cyan, where he was Vice President, Corporate Controller, Kramer designed the company’s global accounting policies, procedures, and best practices, leading up to its acquisition by Ciena.

“The need for a solution like Axonius has never been more evident,” said Chris Kramer, Chief Financial Officer at Axonius. “Digital infrastructure will only continue to get more complex, and Axonius has only scratched the surface of what it can do to help security and IT teams gain more visibility and control of their systems. The company’s potential, the quality of its leadership, and its devoted customer base have laid a strong foundation for future success, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Kramer joins Axonius during a time of rapid growth. The company ranked no. 3 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 after experiencing more than 46,000% revenue growth since 2018. Axonius also recently announced the release of Axonius 5.0 , which includes enhanced capabilities designed to help organizations better understand, manage, and secure their infrastructure. To learn more, visit the Axonius website .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .