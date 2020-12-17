Axtria® Receives Two Great Place To Work® Certifications

A culture of trust, camaraderie, management support, and guiding core values earned Axtria the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020.

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement, and Axtria has doubled the reward with two designations. 2020 marks the first year Axtria’s US offices have applied and been certified. At the same time, Axtria’s India offices are counting 2020 as their third Certification (2018, 2019, and 2020).

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Axtria. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“I am thrilled that Axtria has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in both our US and India offices,” says Jassi Chadha, Axtria CEO and President. “This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an inclusive workplace culture based on our guiding core values. 2020 has been a challenging year, and I am extremely proud of how resilient our team has been throughout. Our employees have consistently shown that we are intrinsically connected, and I want to thank everyone for their relentless drive to succeed and delight our customers.”

“We congratulate Axtria on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Great Place to Work® Certification would not have been possible without Axtrians’ consistent faith in the organization, its vision, and its values. Axtria’s leadership firmly believes that it is the people who differentiate Axtria from the competition. Building a culture that inspires trust and performance has, therefore, been the primary objective of Axtria. Getting Great Place To Work-Certified® is a testament to this effort.

Connect With Axtria:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms – Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ – enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists – Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Great Place To Work®

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Attachments

Great Place to Work US 2020-12

Great Place to Work – India

CONTACT: Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. 1.877.929.8742 [email protected]