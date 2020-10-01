Axtria’s® Jassi Chadha featured in Salesforce’s Trailblazing Entrepreneurs To Know E-book and Podcast

Axtria’s CEO and President, Jassi Chadha, is one of ten entrepreneurs spotlighted for exceptional business growth in Salesforce’s inaugural program.

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axtria’s CEO and President, Jaswinder (Jassi) Chadha, is honored to be selected as one of the entrepreneurs featured by Salesforce in their new program, Trailblazing Entrepreneurs. Salesforce launched the initiative to inspire and engage business people and founders as they explore the Salesforce AppExchange. As part of the program, Salesforce has released an e-book and podcast series. These two mediums spotlight entrepreneurs who have scaled their businesses to succeed in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Ten individuals leading the race in innovation and entrepreneurship have been selected and featured. In addition to Axtria’s Jassi Chadha, other honorees include Kimble’s Sean Hoban and Spekit’s Melanie Fellay. In the e-book, Salesforce explains, “you will examine the winding roads that led these entrepreneurs from an inkling of an idea to a full-fledged business in the Salesforce ecosystem.” Click here to read about these entrepreneurs’ beginnings, their learnings from the journey, and how they were able to scale successfully.

In the e-book, Jassi discusses his “aha moment” when he discovered various process-related inefficiencies crippling life sciences companies running their commercial operations across spreadsheets and ad hoc models instead of software systems. He also shares his secret to scaling Axtria and what he has learned from his entrepreneurial journey. In the podcast (available here), Jassi dives deeper into his learnings and discusses how he turned his passion for mathematics and data analytics into a successful business.

Axtria, under Jassi’s leadership, has demonstrated outstanding innovation by intelligently harnessing the value of data. Axtria enables its customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations.

The complete e-book is available for download at this link. Peruse through the pages to find thought leaders giving their unique and veteran perspectives on entrepreneurship. When asked about his view on the topic, Jassi said, “in the journey of entrepreneurship, it is all about the team. The team that comes together to build a plan and strategy, and then goes out and executes it. I would say we have been very fortunate to have an amazing team.”

Connect With Axtria:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms – Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ – enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists – Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Attachment

E-book Cover

CONTACT: Rebecca Lorenzo Axtria Inc. (1) 862 2190380 [email protected]