CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axxes Capital (“Axxes”), a private markets investment firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with superior private equity and credit investment solutions, today launched “Axxes Direct.” This pioneering platform offers advisors access to premium, vetted co-investment opportunities in private assets — opportunities traditionally reserved solely for large institutional investors and ultra-high net worth family offices.

To lead Axxes Direct, the firm has appointed Ari Bass, a 25-year private equity and family office industry veteran. As President, Mr. Bass and his team will work closely to source and structure direct private equity investments and co-investments, as well as opportunities in continuation vehicles anchored by leading private equity firms.

“The private equity secondaries market has surpassed $100 billion over the past two years. With institutional investors rebalancing and GPs retaining prime assets, we predict even higher volumes next year,” commented Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa, Jr. “Our aim is to revolutionize the alternatives asset management industry. Ari’s depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships makes him a perfect fit to lead Axxes Direct.”

“Continuation funds are an important management tool for private equity firms, benefiting a broad array of investors and capital markets participants. With almost $3 trillion in unmonetized private equity assets, the opportunity to invest alongside some of the largest and most sophisticated managers has never been greater,” said Mr. Bass. “I look forward to being a part of the democratization of private equity investing by bringing opportunities to financial advisors and their clients through Axxes Direct.”

Mr. Bass joins Axxes with over 25 years of capital markets experience, including private equity investing and investment banking over a wide range of industries. He co-founded BP Partners Management, LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity and multi-family office investment firm that invests across multiple different asset classes. He also previously served as Investment Committee Chair and Managing Director for private equity firm Lotus Domaine Management, LLC and its Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP, and before that was a Partner at SPB Capital Partners, LP, a middle market private equity firm. He has also held positions at Chanin Capital Partners, Deloitte & Touche, and T. Rowe Price. Bass holds a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from The Claremont College’s Pitzer College.

ABOUT AXXES CAPITAL

Axxes Capital is a private markets investment firm providing financial advisors and their clients exclusive access to private investment opportunities, traditionally reserved for the world’s largest institutions and ultra-high net worth family offices. Founded by private equity investor and industry veteran Joseph DaGrosa, Jr., Axxes Capital is seeking to become the go-to partner for advisors keen on broadening and elevating their clients’ portfolios. Our expertise spans private equity co-investments, secondaries, private credit, venture capital, and real estate. Discover more about Axxes Capital at axxescapital.com.