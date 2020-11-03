Ayr Strategies to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Breaking News
TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr” or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, COO Jennifer Drake and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 282-0546
International dial-in number: (270) 215-9898
Conference ID: 5982555

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 25, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 5982555

About Ayr Strategies Inc.
Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. The Company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

Company Contact:
Megan Kulick, Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
T: (949) 574-3860
Email: [email protected]

