Ayr Wellness Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Termination of Voting Agreements

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the votes were overwhelmingly cast in favor of all items of business, including (i) the re-appointment of Jonathan Sandelman, Charles Miles, Chris R. Burggraeve, Louis F. Karger, Glenn Isaacson and William Pfeiffer as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, (ii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, and (iii) the amendment of Ayr’s articles to revise certain defined terms to better reflect applicable statutory provisions and to make certain other administrative changes, in each case, as more particularly described in Ayr’s management information circular dated May 27, 2021 (the “Circular”).

In addition, Ayr announced that its voting agreements with (i) Mercer Park CB, L.P., and (ii) AIM Securities Public Direct AHM, LLC (together, the “Shareholders”), pursuant to which the Shareholders agreed not to vote their shares in respect of the election of directors of the Company, were each terminated as of June 23, 2021.

A copy of the Circular is, and Ayr’s revised articles will be, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Ayr’s profile.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: [email protected] 

Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: [email protected] 
Email: [email protected] 

