Ayr Wellness Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Termination of Voting Agreements

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the votes were overwhelmingly cast in favor of all items of business, including (i) the re-appointment of Jonathan Sandelman, Charles Miles, Chris R. Burggraeve, Louis F. Karger, Glenn Isaacson and William Pfeiffer as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, (ii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, and (iii) the amendment of Ayr’s articles to revise certain defined terms to better reflect applicable statutory provisions and to make certain other administrative changes, in each case, as more particularly described in Ayr’s management information circular dated May 27, 2021 (the “Circular”).

In addition, Ayr announced that its voting agreements with (i) Mercer Park CB, L.P., and (ii) AIM Securities Public Direct AHM, LLC (together, the “Shareholders”), pursuant to which the Shareholders agreed not to vote their shares in respect of the election of directors of the Company, were each terminated as of June 23, 2021.

A copy of the Circular is, and Ayr’s revised articles will be, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Ayr’s profile.

