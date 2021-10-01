Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation

Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, today announced that it has called for a meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders (“Noteholders”) of its 12.5% senior secured notes due 2024 ( the “Notes”), and commenced the solicitation of consents and proxies (the “Consent Solicitation”), to consider an amendment to the trust indenture governing the Notes.

The Meeting is scheduled to be held as a virtual-only meeting on October 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), and the record date for determining Noteholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 28, 2021. If Noteholders representing at least a majority of the principal amount of the outstanding Notes deliver valid consents in favor of the proposed amendment by 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 18, 2021 (the “Consent Deadline”), the ordinary resolution approving the proposed amendments will have been passed and the Meeting is expected to be cancelled. The Company may extend the Consent Deadline at its discretion.

The proposed amendment is described in the joint notice of meeting and consent solicitation statement and accompanying management information circular (the “Circular”), which will be filed on SEDAR. Noteholders are urged to read and carefully consider the information contained in the Circular. As described in the Circular, Noteholders who respond to the Consent Solicitation and provide consent are eligible to receive a consent fee of US$0.25 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to receipt of the necessary consents to approve the proposed amendments.

The Company has also retained Carson Proxy Advisors as Information Agent and Odyssey Trust Company as Tabulation Agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation and Meeting. Questions concerning the Meeting and Consent Solicitation, or requests for assistance in participating in the Meeting or Consent Solicitation, should be directed by telephone to Carson Proxy Advisors at 1-800-530-5189 (collect 416-751-2066) or by email at [email protected] or to Odyssey Trust Company by telephone: 1-888-290-1175 or by email at [email protected]

About Ayr Wellness
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.