Ayr Wellness Launches Sun Gems THC-Infused Gummies Throughout Florida Footprint

Sun Gems is part of Ayr’s Fruit-Forward Product Brand, Secret Orchard

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”), today announced the initial launch of Sun Gems THC-infused gummies throughout the Company’s 42 Liberty Health Sciences (“LHS”) dispensaries.

The Sun Gems gummies will initially launch in Watermelon flavor, followed shortly by Blue Raspberry. The launch of gummies represents LHS’ second edibles offering available for sale in Florida, joining Big Pete’s Cookies which launched throughout the Company’s Florida footprint in June 2021.

Sun Gems is the latest offering under Ayr’s recently launched fruit-forward brand, Secret Orchard, which also includes vape cartridges and syringes.

“We continue to invest heavily in building brands that reflect the high-quality of our products. Sun Gems, and the larger Secret Orchard brand, is an excellent example, providing our patients and customers with a fruit-forward, flavor packed experience carefully cultivated by exceptional growers and master extractors, all at an affordable price point. We look forward to providing more exciting choices for our customers with additional flavors and form factors throughout our 42 open dispensaries in Florida,” said Jon Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness.

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth, with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 615,000 registered patients as of September 24, 2021, up ~46% year-over-year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

