Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ayr Wellness Reminds Rights Holders to Convert Prior to May 25, 2021 Expiration

Ayr Wellness Reminds Rights Holders to Convert Prior to May 25, 2021 Expiration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, reminds holders of Ayr Rights (Ticker AYR.RT) to convert their rights into Ayr Subordinate, Restricted or Limited Voting Shares prior to the May 25, 2021 expiration.   As of May 17, 2021, Ayr had 131,930 Rights of the Corporation outstanding, each of which entitles the holder to receive one-tenth of an AYR Subordinate, Restricted or Limited Voting Share.

In accordance with the rights agreement between the Corporation and Odyssey Trust Company dated December 21, 2017, as supplemented (the “Rights Agreement”), the Company hereby directs all holders of Ayr Rights, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Rights Agreement, to convert their Ayr Rights into the Ayr Subordinate, Restricted or Limited Voting Shares to which such holders are entitled. Additional information regarding the conversion of Ayr Rights has been made available, for informational purposes only, in the notice of conversion of rights filed on March 27, 2019 under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Please contact your broker or Odyssey Trust Company at [email protected] to facilitate such conversion. Brokers may have earlier deadlines.

Failure to convert the Rights prior to their expiration will lead to the loss of the associated value.

About Ayr Wellness
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.