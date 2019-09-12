Breaking News
Home / Top News / AZEK BUILDING PRODUCTS PARTNERS WITH WEYERHAEUSER DISTRIBUTION

AZEK BUILDING PRODUCTS PARTNERS WITH WEYERHAEUSER DISTRIBUTION

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Chicago, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AZEK Building Products, a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor building materials, has announced a new partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution, one of the largest distributors in the U.S. and one of the world’s largest forest products companies. The Seattle-based company plans to offer the full lines of TimberTech®Outdoor Living products and AZEK®Exteriors’ products in key locations throughout the western United States. 

“We’re excited to welcome TimberTech’s premium outdoor products to our west coast, southwest and mountain area markets broadening our composite decking, railing, porch, paver, fastening and lighting products offering,” said Amy Warren, Director of Business and Sales Development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. “It complements our existing specialty building product portfolio and partnering with AZEK Building Products brings added value to our customers.”

With technology at its core, the TimberTech Outdoor Living and AZEK Exteriors portfolio of products provides customers with a range of high performance, low maintenance alternatives to wood with sophisticated, natural aesthetics. Products come in a range of styles and are all supported by industry leading warranties.  

AZEK Building Products and Weyerhaeuser plan to partner at 11 distribution centers across the United States. 

“Our new partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution is an exciting step forward in bolstering AZEK Building Products presence across the western United States,” said Joe Ochoa, President of AZEK Building Products. “We look forward to partnering with a company that is known for their dependability and steadfast commitment to their customers and communities. We are positive this partnership will bring value to everyone involved.”

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.comand AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Weyerhaeuser Distribution, visit weyerhaeuser.com/distribution.

###

About AZEK® Building Products

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. (with plants in Ohio and Pa.) and also owns business operations of Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.comor call 1-877-275-2935.

About Weyerhaeuser Distribution

Weyerhaeuser, one of the world’s largest forest products companies, began operations in 1900. The company’s wood products business offers leading structural frame materials and OSB products, software, and technical support for residential, multi-family, and light commercial construction under the Weyerhaeuser and Trus Joist® brand names. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest building products distributors in the U.S., offering products through more than 350 suppliers. Weyerhaeuser manages its timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards, and all of the company’s structural wood products are certified to the SFI®standard. In 2018, Weyerhaeuser generated approximately $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. www.weyerhaeuser.com/distribution.

CONTACT: Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
312-445-4728
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.