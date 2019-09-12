AZEK BUILDING PRODUCTS PARTNERS WITH WEYERHAEUSER DISTRIBUTION

Chicago, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AZEK Building Products, a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor building materials, has announced a new partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution, one of the largest distributors in the U.S. and one of the world’s largest forest products companies. The Seattle-based company plans to offer the full lines of TimberTech®Outdoor Living products and AZEK®Exteriors’ products in key locations throughout the western United States.

“We’re excited to welcome TimberTech’s premium outdoor products to our west coast, southwest and mountain area markets broadening our composite decking, railing, porch, paver, fastening and lighting products offering,” said Amy Warren, Director of Business and Sales Development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. “It complements our existing specialty building product portfolio and partnering with AZEK Building Products brings added value to our customers.”

With technology at its core, the TimberTech Outdoor Living and AZEK Exteriors portfolio of products provides customers with a range of high performance, low maintenance alternatives to wood with sophisticated, natural aesthetics. Products come in a range of styles and are all supported by industry leading warranties.

AZEK Building Products and Weyerhaeuser plan to partner at 11 distribution centers across the United States.

“Our new partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution is an exciting step forward in bolstering AZEK Building Products presence across the western United States,” said Joe Ochoa, President of AZEK Building Products. “We look forward to partnering with a company that is known for their dependability and steadfast commitment to their customers and communities. We are positive this partnership will bring value to everyone involved.”

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.comand AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Weyerhaeuser Distribution, visit weyerhaeuser.com/distribution.

About AZEK® Building Products

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. (with plants in Ohio and Pa.) and also owns business operations of Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.comor call 1-877-275-2935.

About Weyerhaeuser Distribution

Weyerhaeuser, one of the world’s largest forest products companies, began operations in 1900. The company’s wood products business offers leading structural frame materials and OSB products, software, and technical support for residential, multi-family, and light commercial construction under the Weyerhaeuser and Trus Joist® brand names. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest building products distributors in the U.S., offering products through more than 350 suppliers. Weyerhaeuser manages its timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards, and all of the company’s structural wood products are certified to the SFI®standard. In 2018, Weyerhaeuser generated approximately $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. www.weyerhaeuser.com/distribution .

