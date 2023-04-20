SILVER SPRING, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT) (“LeMaitre”), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services. Under the agreement terms, Aziyo will grant LeMaitre exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the products within its cardiovascular segment: ProxiCor® PC, ProxiCor® CTR, Tyke® and VasCure®.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with LeMaitre, an established leader in the vascular space, to distribute our cardiovascular surgery products,” said Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo. “Our products are designed to be highly efficacious across a wide range of applications, and we look forward to expanding their availability by leveraging LeMaitre’s much larger commercial organization. This partnership should increase our operational efficiency as we focus our commercial resources behind our CanGaroo Envelope, which is utilized to help reduce complications associated with implantable electronic devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and neuromodulation devices.”

Aziyo’s cardiovascular products are based on an extracellular matrix derived from porcine small intestine submucosa, which has been shown to modulate biologic healing response and reduce inflammation in a range of surgical applications. The products include: Proxicor® PC, used for pericardial closure; ProxiCor® CTR, used for cardiac tissue repair; Tyke®, the only extracellular matrix cleared for neonatal and infant patch, pledget and intracardiac repair; and VasCure® for vascular repair. The term of the collaboration is three years, and LeMaitre will have the exclusive option to acquire the product line following the first year or under certain other circumstances.

David Roberts, LeMaitre’s President, commented, “We are pleased to be partnering with Aziyo to add these next-generation products to our U.S. product offering and to provide our vascular and cardiac surgeons an extracellular option in addition to our existing range of biologic patches.”

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

