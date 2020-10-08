Aziyo Biologics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,941,176 shares of common stock, consisting of 2,205,882 shares of Class A common stock and 735,294 shares of Class B common stock, each at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common stock is being offered by Aziyo. The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Aziyo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,176 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $50.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Aziyo’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2020, under the ticker symbol “AZYO.”

Piper Sandler and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (800) 747-3924; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequ[email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

