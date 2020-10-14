AzurRx BioPharma Activates Additional Clinical Trial Sites in Turkey for Phase 2 Combination Therapy Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis

Two clinical trial sites activated in Turkey, with patient screening initiated

Follows activation of six clinical sites in Hungary and dosing of first eight patients

Topline data expected in Q2 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has activated two trial sites in Turkey for its Phase 2 Combination Therapy clinical trial to investigate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). A total of eight of the expected twelve sites in Europe are now active and recruiting patients.

“We are truly pleased and encouraged by the interest in our expanding global Phase 2 Combination Trial,” said Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx. “The recently reported interim data suggests promising results and the full data readout is expected in the second quarter of next year. Our investigators in Turkey have been extremely diligent in driving the start-up of this trial in a very efficient and effective manner, and we look forward to our continued work with them.”

About the MS1819 Combination Therapy Study

The digestive standard of care for both CF and chronic pancreatitis (CP) patients with EPI are commercially-available porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERTs). Ideally, a stable daily dose of PERT will enable CF patients to eat a normal to high-fat diet and minimize unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms. In practice, however, a substantial number of CF patients do not achieve normal absorption of fat with PERTs(1,2). Achieving an optimal nutritional status, including normal fat absorption levels, in CF patients is important for maintaining better pulmonary function, physical performance and prolonging survival. Furthermore, a decline of body mass index around the age of 18 years predicts a substantial drop in lung function(3,4).

A combination therapy of PERT and MS1819 has the potential to: (i) correct macronutrient and micronutrient maldigestion; (ii) eliminate abdominal symptoms attributable to maldigestion; and (iii) sustain optimal nutritional status on a normal diet in CF patients with severe EPI. Planned enrollment is expected to include approximately 24 CF patients with severe EPI, with study completion anticipated in Q2 2021.

About MS1819

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase enzyme for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. MS1819, supplied as an oral non-systemic biologic capsule, is derived from the Yarrowia lipolytica yeast lipase and breaks up fat molecules in the digestive tract of EPI patients so that they can be absorbed as nutrients. Unlike the standard of care, the MS1819 synthetic lipase does not contain any animal products.

About Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

EPI is a condition characterized by deficiency of the exocrine pancreatic enzymes, resulting in a patient’s inability to digest food properly, or maldigestion. The deficiency in this enzyme can be responsible for greasy diarrhea, fecal urge and weight loss.

There are more than 30,000 patients in the U.S. with EPI caused by cystic fibrosis according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and approximately 90,000 patients in the U.S with EPI caused by chronic pancreatitis according to the National Pancreas Foundation. Patients are currently treated with porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement pills.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for gastrointestinal disorders. The Company is focused on the development of its lead drug candidate, MS1819. AzurRx is currently conducting two Phase 2 clinical trials of MS1819: the OPTION 2 monotherapy trial, and the Combination therapy trial, consisting of MS1819 in conjunction with porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, the current standard of care. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY, with clinical operations in Hayward, California. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial such as the interim results presented will be indicative of the final results of the trial. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819, the results of its clinical trials, and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s operations and current and planned clinical trials, including, but not limited to delays in clinical trial recruitment and participation are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

760 Parkside Avenue, Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

[email protected]

Investor Relations contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

Hans Vitzthum, Managing Director

1 International Place, Suite 1480

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: 617-430-7578

[email protected]

References

(1) Freedman, S.D., Am. J. Manag. Care, 2017; 23: S2220-S228

(2) Littlewood, J. et al, 2006, Pediatric Pulmonology, 2006, 41:35-49

(3) Engelen, M. et al, 2014, Curr. Opin. Clin. Nutr. Metab. Care; 17(6):515-520

(4) Vandenbranden, S.L. et al, 2012, Pediatric Pulmonology, 2012; 47(2): 135-143