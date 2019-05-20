B. Braun Interventional Systems Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of NuDEL™ All-in-One Stent Delivery System for Treatment of Congenital Heart Defects

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS) in collaboration with NuMED Inc. announced today the U.S. launch of the NuDEL™ CP Stent® Delivery System, intended for the treatment of coarctation of the aorta and right ventricular outflow tract conduit disruptions. The announcement was made during the SCAI 2019 Scientific Sessions, taking place from May 19–22 in Las Vegas, where BIS is exhibiting at Booth #608.

The NuDEL™ Stent Delivery System is the latest state-of-the-art addition to the BIS congenital and structural heart portfolio and is a line extension to the CP Stent® family of products manufactured by NuMED. Comprised of a pre-mounted Covered CP Stent on a balloon in balloon (BIB®) catheter that is pre-loaded inside of a kink- resistant sheath, the NuDEL system provides physicians with an “all-in-one” device for the treatment of congenital heart defects.

“The NuDEL is a novel product that combines three separate devices into a single tool, which provides physicians procedural efficiency by eliminating the need to hand crimp or load a mounted stent into an introducer,” said Jennifer Gotto, B. Braun Interventional Systems Product Manager. The NuDEL System is offered in key diameters ranging from 12mm to 24mm, and lengths from 1.6cm to 4.5cm for enhanced delivery of covered CP stents.

Visitors to the BIS booth (#608) at the SCAI 2019 Scientific Sessions will be able to see the NuDEL Stent Delivery System and learn more about the company’s growing congenital and structural heart portfolio.

About B. Braun Interventional Systems

B. Braun Interventional Systems offers interventional solutions designed with the patient in mind. Many of the products offered have been developed in response to the needs of physicians, technicians, and nurses. The company is committed to delivering safety, precision and convenience to interventional procedures. B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and includes B. Braun Medical Inc., Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., visit www.bisusa.org/about-us .

About NuMED, Inc.

Since 1982, NuMED has been developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative cardiovascular medical products for the smallest of patients to adults with heart defects.

Headquartered in Hopkinton, NY, NuMED’s mission is to improve the quality of patient care and the productivity of health care by developing and advocating less-invasive medical devices and procedures. They are committed to continually refining their existing products, and researching new technologies that can reduce risk, trauma, cost, procedure time and the need for aftercare. To learn more about NuMED, visit www.numedforchildren.com

