Breaking News
Home / Top News / B. Braun Interventional Systems Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of NuDEL™ All-in-One Stent Delivery System for Treatment of Congenital Heart Defects

B. Braun Interventional Systems Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of NuDEL™ All-in-One Stent Delivery System for Treatment of Congenital Heart Defects

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS) in collaboration with NuMED Inc. announced today the U.S. launch of the NuDEL™ CP Stent® Delivery System, intended for the treatment of coarctation of the aorta and right ventricular outflow tract conduit disruptions. The announcement was made during the SCAI 2019 Scientific Sessions, taking place from May 19–22 in Las Vegas, where BIS is exhibiting at Booth #608.

The NuDEL™ Stent Delivery System is the latest state-of-the-art addition to the BIS congenital and structural heart portfolio and is a line extension to the CP Stent® family of products manufactured by NuMED. Comprised of a pre-mounted Covered CP Stent on a balloon in balloon (BIB®) catheter that is pre-loaded inside of a kink- resistant sheath, the NuDEL system provides physicians with an “all-in-one” device for the treatment of congenital heart defects.

“The NuDEL is a novel product that combines three separate devices into a single tool, which provides physicians procedural efficiency by eliminating the need to hand crimp or load a mounted stent into an introducer,” said Jennifer Gotto, B. Braun Interventional Systems Product Manager. The NuDEL System is offered in key diameters ranging from 12mm to 24mm, and lengths from 1.6cm to 4.5cm for enhanced delivery of covered CP stents.

Visitors to the BIS booth (#608) at the SCAI 2019 Scientific Sessions will be able to see the NuDEL Stent Delivery System and learn more about the company’s growing congenital and structural heart portfolio.

About B. Braun Interventional Systems
B. Braun Interventional Systems offers interventional solutions designed with the patient in mind. Many of the products offered have been developed in response to the needs of physicians, technicians, and nurses. The company is committed to delivering safety, precision and convenience to interventional procedures. B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and includes B. Braun Medical Inc., Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., visit www.bisusa.org/about-us.

About NuMED, Inc.
Since 1982, NuMED has been developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative cardiovascular medical products for the smallest of patients to adults with heart defects.

Headquartered in Hopkinton, NY, NuMED’s mission is to improve the quality of patient care and the productivity of health care by developing and advocating less-invasive medical devices and procedures. They are committed to continually refining their existing products, and researching new technologies that can reduce risk, trauma, cost, procedure time and the need for aftercare. To learn more about NuMED, visit www.numedforchildren.com

Contact:
Allison Longenhagen
B. Braun Medical Inc.
610.997.4768
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.