B. Braun Successfully Integrates with Epic at Prime Healthcare – Huntington Beach Hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today the integration of their Infusomat® Space™ Large Volume Pumps with Epic’s electronic health record (EHR) platform at Prime Healthcare – Huntington Beach Hospital, located in Huntington Beach, CA.

“Today marks the successful completion of our fully integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with Epic’s EHR. This interoperability is designed to improve infusion safety while maximizing the value of infusion data for targeted analysis and accurate documentation,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun.

The collaboration is designed to help improve infusion safety and increase staff efficiency through the bi-directional interface capability. Using Epic’s EHR platform allows nurses to send infusion order data to the Space Infusion Pump System via the smart pump programming feature, AutoProgramming. This feature is designed to help reduce the occurrence of manual programming errors which may result in pump related adverse events. Real-time data is then transmitted from the pump through B. Braun’s DoseTrac® Infusion Management Software to the EHR platform for consistent and frequent AutoDocumentation. 

“Prime Healthcare’s partnership with B. Braun will assist with the care of our patients through amplified interoperability between our EHR and medical devices,” said Justin Nadler, Epic Project Manager at Prime Healthcare. “Many workflows will be streamlined by this integration between Epic and B. Braun, allowing clinicians to spend more time with their patients,” Nadler continued.

B. Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event.

B. Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun 

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

¹ Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).
² Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20, 2013
³ Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.
* This study was conducted on the Outlook® Infusion Pump

Contact:

Allison Longenhagen
B. Braun Medical Inc.
484-240-8373
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
