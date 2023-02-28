TAMPA, FL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS: BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the Company is launching the B2SN Apple TV App for the continued expansion of the delivery and monetization of the B2 Sports Network (“B2SN”).

“Another key development in the growth of our B2 Sports Network has now been completed,” stated B2 Chairman and CEO Greg P. Bell. “We continue to expand our B2SN distribution strategy Globally and to implement our Multi-Tier Distribution strategy, expanding the footprint of our B2SN Distribution to Combat Sports Fans around the world.”

The B2 Sports Network 24/7 cable-style linear channel is now available on Apple TV. The Apple TV App will allow combat sports fans to watch the B2SN Linear TV channel as well as Video-On-Demand (“VOD”) content from the Company’s vast library of past B2 Fighting Series Events and PPV Fights.

B2SN subscribers can now watch the B2SN channel along with the B2SN library of content on all Apple iOS devices, Android devices, and Apple TV. They will also be able to watch B2SN content on the soon-to-be-launched B2 Sports Network for the emerging OTT content landscape, including additional OTT networks as they are added to the B2 Multi-Tier distribution system.

For existing subscribers, just go to the Apple TV App Store and search for “B2 Sports Network”. Then log in to the B2SN App on your Apple TV with your existing credentials to watch the B2 Sports Network linear channel, which includes all the VOD content of past events and Fights.

New customers can sign up for the new B2SN App on Apple TV by going to www.b2sn.net on any browser and signing up and downloading the B2SN Apple TV App. Then simply log in to view the B2SN Sports Network and content.

About B2Digital

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, generating both the live audience and PPV ticket sales, and creatively selling the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans and is in the process of launching the B2 Sports Network Television, B2SN, channel globally to generate additional revenues over time from subscriptions, advertising, and endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

