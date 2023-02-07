TAMPA, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that it has officially kicked off the 2023 B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) with a record-setting performance at B2FS 178, which took place this past Saturday,

February 4, at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Although management does not want to publicly release precise revenue information until it has been fully vetted, it can be made public that B2FS 178 broke all-time Company records for single-day events in both online ticket sales and overall sales

“This is a tremendous way to get back into action in the new year, and I’m extremely proud of our team, our fighters, and our loyal fans,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2 Digital. “We have continued to make strong gains in name ID and brand awareness among combat sports fans around the world, and these numbers are a testament to that work and investment. And we have much bigger moves just ahead on that front.”

B2FS 178 featured six (6) pro and ten (10) amateur matchups, and two (2) grappling bouts.

B2FS matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon noted, “B2 Fighting Series promised and delivered this past Saturday night in Shepherdsville. This was the biggest night in B2 Fighting Series history. Derek Albright, Davion Trotter, Christian Dinh, and Tyler Stevens are now undefeated professional fighters. Remember those names! We expect big things from each. Nick Maupin ended the night with a huge Knockout victory. A solid undercard provided a mix of exciting submissions, knockouts, and decisions. B2FS 178 was an amazing way to start 2023, and we look forward to what the year has in store from here!”

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

