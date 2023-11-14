B2U Storage Solutions Commences Operations on Second Grid-Connected Hybrid Storage Facility The SEPV Cuyama facility features 12MWh of storage capacity using repurposed EV batteries deployed using B2U’s patented EPS technology

The hybrid facility, called SEPV Cuyama (“Cuyama”), features 12MWh of storage capacity using repurposed EV batteries deployed using B2U’s patented EPS technology. The system charges from 1.5MW of solar generation with supplemental grid charge and sells power and grid services in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market.

NEW CUYAMA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2U Storage Solutions, the leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries, announced today that the SEPV Cuyama facility has begun operations. This facility, the company’s second hybrid battery storage site, is located in Santa Barbara County, CA near the community of New Cuyama. The 12MWh facility uses hundreds of EV batteries sourced from Honda that have reached the end of life for automotive purposes. Using its patented EV Pack Storage (EPS) technology, B2U deploys the EV battery packs in plug and play fashion, virtually eliminating repurposing costs.

The Cuyama hybrid storage facility is interconnected to the Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) distribution system, selling power and grid services into the CAISO wholesale power market.

The launch of the Cuyama site follows the completion of B2U’s SEPV Sierra Facility in Lancaster, CA in February 2023. The Sierra facility has 28 MWh of storage capacity comprised of over 1,300 EV battery packs from multiple automotive manufacturers. The Sierra facility is the largest operational energy storage system (ESS) site utilizing second-life EV batteries anywhere. A third B2U-owned facility, One Ten Partners, is a 2.7 MW solar PV facility that has been in operation for five years. The team plans to convert that site to a hybrid solar + second-life EV storage facility in 2024.

Like the Sierra Facility, Cuyama features B2U’s patented EPS technology, the leading solution for large scale ESS utilizing second-life EV batteries. EPS provides safe and reliable operation 24/7, is certified to UL 9540, and continuously monitors and controls each battery to ensure operating specifications are maintained. EPS cabinet controllers and ancillary equipment measure and manage the internal cabinet environment surrounding each battery pack. To mitigate any potential hazards, battery packs are automatically disconnected if any component deviates from its operating specifications and design limits.

“Our team has made incredible progress this year, bringing the Cuyama site online following the completion of our Sierra Facility earlier in the year,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of B2U Storage Solutions. “As our second operational hybrid second life storage facility, Cuyama further cements B2U’s position as the leader in the reuse of EV batteries in large scale storage applications. Sierra and Cuyama demonstrate how our EPS solution enables the reuse of EV battery packs in large-scale storage applications in plug and play fashion, eliminating repurposing costs. These solutions will only become more valuable as the industry grapples with the challenges of EV battery reuse and recycling in coming years.”

According to forecasts by IDTechEx, the second-life EV battery market could reach US$7B in value by 2033. As the industry actively seeks out viable, affordable solutions for battery reuse and recycling, B2U offers a unique value with its patented EPS solution that has been proven in operational facilities. The EPS second life batteries solution demonstrates superior CapEx and a significant Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) advantage.

B2U received a $1.8M loan guarantee through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Energy for America (REAP) program. Made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, the REAP program offers loan and grant awards to rural small businesses for energy efficiency and renewable energy investments.

B2U (“Battery Second Use”) Storage Solutions develops and operates large-scale energy storage systems using second-life EV batteries deployed using our patented EPS technology that eliminates repurposing costs and achieves effective yields from strings of second life EV batteries. B2U’s projects provide electricity and grid services when they’re needed most at a superior Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS). US Patent No. 11,289,921, U.S. Patent Applications No. 17,675,456, 17,827,046. For more information please visit: www.b2uco.com.

