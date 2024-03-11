Initiative Emphasizes Five Priority Industries Critical to the Region’s Economic Development

Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The B5+1 Forum will bring together government policymakers, business leaders, experts, and investors representing key economic sectors from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States of America. In line with the goals outlined in the New York Declaration of the C5+1 Presidential Summit in September 2023, this Forum prioritizes accelerated regional cooperation, improved connectivity, and a more favorable business environment through the public-private dialogue process.

This Forum represents a year-long collaborative effort with more than 300 experts and 200 business organizations in Central Asia. Facilitated by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), an affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce, the initiative identified five priority industries critical to the development of the regional markets: Transportation and Logistics; E-commerce; Tourism, Green and Renewable Energy; and Agribusiness. The upcoming B5+1 Forum aims to address practical solutions to the challenges facing these priority sectors to help increase international investment in the region.

Over two days, experts and business community leaders will share their vision for an integrated economic future for Central Asia as a single regional market. At the conclusion of the event, participants will be invited to commit to working towards a common agenda focused on strengthening economic integration and resilience, as well as promoting better access to innovation, foreign investment, and international trade flows.

Janna Gimuranova, +77786079012, [email protected] (Kazakhstan)

Veronica De Leon, [email protected] (US)

