Babel Street Named 2020 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree

The Northern Virginia Technology Council annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Babel Street, Inc., the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced it was recognized as an honoree on the 2020 NVTC Tech 100, a list of groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators within the Greater Washington region’s technology community.

“While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area’s tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and well-being of their employees, the success of their companies and industry advancement. Congratulations to Babel Street for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact the firm has made in our region,” said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.

This year’s program attracted nearly 200 nominations that were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges, including Joel Kallett, Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors; Sam Maness, Managing Director of Defense and Government Services Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; and Jean Stack, Managing Director Global Technology and Services team and Co-Head of Government Services Investment Banking practice at Baird. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises 100 tech companies and 26 executives, each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision and innovation.

Babel Street is the only company to offer true cross-lingual AI-driven search and discovery, allowing customers to make sense of publicly available information (PAI) against a wide range of diverse data sources. Its platform enables users to locate and decipher data – across more than 200 languages – to manage digital and physical risk and facilitate informed decision-making.

In 2020, Babel Street acquired techn o logy to help its clients further identify the intersection of key trends and influential voices from PAI. The company exclusively partnered with Partnership Solutions International (PSI) to harness the power of its Checkmate technology, the only full-spectrum, forensic supply chain risk tool. Babel Street was also selected to exhibit at the EngageSpace virtual conference as part of The AFWERX Space Challenge and its Babel BOX™ tool was honored as the Email Security Software of the Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

“As we wrap up a challenging year for humankind on an international scale, I am incredibly proud of our Babel Street tribe for all their work this year that earned us this honor from the Northern Virginia Technology Council,” said Babel Street founder and CEO, Jeffrey Chapman. “As we move into 2021 and beyond, Babel Street will continue to exemplify good corporate citizenship, redefine how companies access data, and set our platform apart as the gold standard for its ease of use, diversity of data, and multi-linguistic capabilities.”

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company that allows clients to discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of source, location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients’ decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person’s life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. More than 500 member companies make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org .