Babel Street Wins 2019 Software Inno Blazer Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Babel Street, Inc. , the world’s data-to-knowledge company, today announced it was honored as the 2019 Software Inno Blazer from the DC Inno 50 on Fire.

Babel Street was recognized as the Software Inno Blazer winner for its rapid expansion both locally and globally including strategic executive hires, key partnerships and innovative product launches in 2019.

This year, Babel Street launched Babel BOX® as part of its Babel for Business product suite , which an enterprise uses to analyze proprietary data within the security of its own network by applying Babel Street’s cross-lingual search and text analytics technology. It also released its easy-to-use data-to-knowledge solution, Babel Channels® , an expert-curated streaming collection of publicly available information (PAI) from vetted hyper-local sources around the globe. The data is readily consumable on a desktop through Babel X® or via mobile on the Babel Street app , also new in 2019.

Dedicated to offering its clients data collection and analysis from hundreds of thousands of data sources, Babel Street renewed its partnerships with leading information and intelligence technology providers, including DarkOwl , Intel 471 and REDLattice .

“Our Babel Street tribe is honored that DC Inno selected us as the Software Inno Blazer in 2019,” said Jeffrey Chapman, CEO and founder of Babel Street. “It has been a significant year for our company as we’ve introduced new innovative offerings to help our clients more effectively turn data into knowledge — without facing limitations from language or location — and added valuable team members to help fuel our fire as we continue our trajectory into 2020 and beyond.”

DC Inno 50 on Fire is a celebration of the greater Washington D.C. metro innovators across multiple categories for people and organizations of all sizes. The DC Inno 50 on Fire list was selected by the DC Inno team to highlight the 50 people and companies that are advancing the local innovation economy. The Inno Blazers were selected as leaders in each respective category by a panel of judges.

“Across the Inno network, we spend every day canvassing and covering the local tech ecosystem, going heads down on identifying a region’s most innovative, fastest-growing companies and then sharing their stories with our audience,” said American Inno’s head of growth, Will Flanagan. “50 on Fire is a culmination of that year-long effort and we’re thrilled to acknowledge Babel Street for their stellar year.”

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world’s data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients’ decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person’s life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

