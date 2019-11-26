Breaking News
Home / Top News / Babel Street Wins 2019 Software Inno Blazer Award

Babel Street Wins 2019 Software Inno Blazer Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Babel Street, Inc., the world’s data-to-knowledge company, today announced it was honored as the 2019 Software Inno Blazer from the DC Inno 50 on Fire.

Babel Street was recognized as the Software Inno Blazer winner for its rapid expansion both locally and globally including strategic executive hires, key partnerships and innovative product launches in 2019.

This year, Babel Street launched Babel BOX® as part of its Babel for Business product suite, which an enterprise uses to analyze proprietary data within the security of its own network by applying Babel Street’s cross-lingual search and text analytics technology. It also released its easy-to-use data-to-knowledge solution, Babel Channels®, an expert-curated streaming collection of publicly available information (PAI) from vetted hyper-local sources around the globe. The data is readily consumable on a desktop through Babel X® or via mobile on the Babel Street app, also new in 2019.

Dedicated to offering its clients data collection and analysis from hundreds of thousands of data sources, Babel Street renewed its partnerships with leading information and intelligence technology providers, including DarkOwl, Intel 471 and REDLattice.

“Our Babel Street tribe is honored that DC Inno selected us as the Software Inno Blazer in 2019,” said Jeffrey Chapman, CEO and founder of Babel Street. “It has been a significant year for our company as we’ve introduced new innovative offerings to help our clients more effectively turn data into knowledge — without facing limitations from language or location — and added valuable team members to help fuel our fire as we continue our trajectory into 2020 and beyond.”

DC Inno 50 on Fire is a celebration of the greater Washington D.C. metro innovators across multiple categories for people and organizations of all sizes. The DC Inno 50 on Fire list was selected by the DC Inno team to highlight the 50 people and companies that are advancing the local innovation economy. The Inno Blazers were selected as leaders in each respective category by a panel of judges.

“Across the Inno network, we spend every day canvassing and covering the local tech ecosystem, going heads down on identifying a region’s most innovative, fastest-growing companies and then sharing their stories with our audience,” said American Inno’s head of growth, Will Flanagan. “50 on Fire is a culmination of that year-long effort and we’re thrilled to acknowledge Babel Street for their stellar year.”

For the full list of DC Inno 50 on Fire honorees, please visit https://www.americaninno.com/dc/50-on-fire/meet-dc-innos-2019-50-on-fire/.

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/

About Babel Street
Babel Street is the world’s data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients’ decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person’s life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

Media Contact
Lacy Talton
Blast PR on behalf of Babel Street
[email protected] 
252-467-5220

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.