The Global Design Marketplace Aims to Create Connections Through Unique Interior Accents

BaBoo BaBoo unveils its New York City showroom and retail store at 90 Franklin Street.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BaBoo , the renowned global design marketplace, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its New York City showroom and retail store in Tribeca.

Scheduled to open its doors on October 27th on Franklin Street, the 1,100 square foot space offers an extensive selection of items that infuse personality in any living space. From furniture to kitchenware, decorative objects, children’s products, aromatics, lighting fixtures, rugs, and carpets, BaBoo caters to a wide audience, including wholesale buyers, interior designers, and discerning consumers.

This space embodies founder Galit Chay’s adventurous spirit and commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for interior design enthusiasts. It seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor elements, engaging all five senses and creating an immersive environment that transcends traditional shopping.

“BaBoo is more than just a marketplace—it is the ultimate destination where magical interior accents breathe life into your living spaces, turning every room into a conversation piece,” expressed Galit Chay, Founder of BaBoo. “Here, we’re not just selling products; we’re creating connections and crafting moments of happiness through design.”

Established in 2013, BaBoo is known for its collection of ethically sourced, one-of-a-kind, and rare handcrafted items from around the world. Each piece has its own story, and every purchase supports the talented artisans behind them.

BaBoo will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at 90 Franklin Street. welcoming clients and passersby alike to embark on a journey of design discovery.

For more information, please visit www.baboosf.com . For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or additional information, please contact cari@carinyc.com . To view or download media assets, please follow this link .

ABOUT BABOO

Founded in 2013 by Galit Chay, BaBoo is a San Francisco-born boutique renowned for its dedication to celebrating international craftsmanship and design. This shopping experience offers carefully curated, “off-the-beaten-path” objects from around the world, making it a go-to destination for both interior designers and shoppers seeking one-of-a-kind pieces. In 2023, BaBoo expanded to New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. Learn more at www.baboosf.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc2e710-2cc2-4873-8677-1bd674e97e9f