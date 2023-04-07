The adoption of UV devices and the desire to reduce diseases in babies are driving demand for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers was valued at US$ 174.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 260.6 million by 2031.

Forecasts indicate that the global market will continue to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2031. Concerns about infections and diseases tied to reused bottles for infants are driving the market for baby bottle guards and sterilizers.

The demand for smart features and safety heating options has driven growth in the baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market. CDC recommends sterilizing bottles until babies are 2 months and older. This is especially important for premature babies or those with compromised immune systems.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=71088

BPA exposure has been linked to many cancers and is negatively impacting the brain development and reproductive system in infants. BPA has been a component of baby bottles since 2008, but manufacturers have ceased using it owing to the risk of increased cancer risk as well as degradation of the brain development and fertility of the baby.

As part of its voluntary guidance in 2013, the FDA recommended that all epoxy resins containing BPA should be phased out of the formula can linings. The demand for UV sterilization will continue to grow since baby bottles can be sterilized directly in UV sterilization machines without rising or cooling.

Aside from being safer to use, they are more effective against a wider range of microbiological agents since no hot water, steam, or chemicals are used. The demand for these products is growing as this device has been around for a long time.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 174.2 Mn Estimated Value USD 260.6 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 172 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Capacity, Operation, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered Cuisinart, Artsana Group, Baby Brezza, Beldico, Conair Corporation, Kiinde LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Luv n’ Care, Ltd., Munchkin, Inc., Pigeon IndiaLLC, Senstech AG, TE connectivity, Tekscan, Inc., United Electric Controls, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing demand for baby formula is anticipated to further increase demand for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers during the forecast period.

Increasing baby care facilities and hospitals, focusing on improving babies’ and moms’ care, has resulted in more baby bottle warmers and sterilizers on the market.

Health benefits and the demand for sterilization are expected to drive demand for baby bottle warmers and sterilization machines.

Increasing demand for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers among residential end users to grow the market.

Online and offline distribution channels will drive the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a custom report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=71088

Global Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer Market: Growth Drivers

The development of a variety of cutting-edge technologies is expected to contribute greatly to the growth of the market for compact and portable baby bottle warmers and sterilizers in the future. Apps that support baby bottle warmers and sterilizers are expected to further drive market growth.

With the growth of portable and battery-powered devices, it is expected that the market will continue to grow in the coming years. Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers are reliable, cost-effective, and safe methods of warming milk for babies.

The flexibility and mobility of the infant bottle warmer and sterilizer are among the factors that parents consider when buying a bottle warmer or sterilizer for their infant.

Market availability and diversity of designs and brands will further increase demand for baby bottle warmers and sterilizers. As technology advances, families are increasingly choosing sophisticated gadgets for offering tasty meals to their infants, since food is an integral part of their developmental process.

Global Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer: Regional Landscape

According to global industry analysis, North American baby bottle warmers and sterilizers are likely to lead the global market due to the increasing numbers of working women and rapid advances in technology.

The increasing popularity of microwave warmers is expected to make the United States the fastest-growing region between 2022 and 2031.

Increasing urbanization and disposable incomes in the Asia Pacific region will lead to more sales of baby bottle warmers and sterilizers.

Demand for custom-made baby bottles, warmers, and sterilizers in India is anticipated to increase.

European standards and regulations for baby feeding bottles will grow in the market in the coming years.

Global Baby Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer Market: Key Players

Players are merging, acquiring, and forming alliances to strengthen their positions in the market. In recent years, the market has seen a number of developments as it enters a time of intense competition.

In March 2023, Ember Technologies Inc., a company dedicated to designing temperature-controlled products, introduced the Ember Baby Bottle System. It provides warm milk for feeding in less than five minutes every time.

a company dedicated to designing temperature-controlled products, introduced the Ember Baby Bottle System. It provides warm milk for feeding in less than five minutes every time. In March 2023, Quark was awarded the Best for Baby Awards 2023 by Parents for its Bottle Warmer & Sterilizer and Quook 5-in-1 Baby Food Maker.

Grow your profit margin with Transparency Market Research – Buy the report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=71088<ype=S

Global Ba Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer Market: Segmentation

Type

Sterilizer

Warmer

Capacity

1L – 3L

4L – 6L

7L – 10 L

11 L & Above

Operation

Microwave

UV

Steam

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com