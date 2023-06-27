Baby car seat industry size is expected to register 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the growing awareness of child safety.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baby Car Seat Market is projected to cross USD 8.39 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

A rising emphasis on child safety and the growing number of road accidents involving children have increased the adoption of baby car seats worldwide. According to estimates from UNICEF, globally, more than 220,000 adolescents and children between the ages of 0-19 years succumb to road traffic injuries each year. With increasing awareness about child safety and stringent regulations, the demand for baby car seats has surged in recent years.

Booster car seats gain traction as preferred product type due to versatility & other benefits

Based on product type, baby car seat market revenue from the booster car seat segment is witnessing remarkable growth due to its versatility and ability to accommodate the growing needs of children. As children grow older and bigger, they require a different type of car seat that provides the necessary support and protection. Booster car seats help elevate the child and ensure that the seat belt fits properly across their lap and shoulder, which may contribute to the rise in product demand over the forthcoming years.

Car rental companies to remain a key end-use segment

In terms of end-use, car rental companies will account for a significant share of the baby car seat market by 2032. This is due to the incorporation of baby car seats by several companies as part of their services to cater to the needs of families and ensure child safety while traveling. Many families rely on car rentals when traveling or on vacation. To ensure the safety of their children, parents often opt to rent a car seat along with the vehicle. Car rental companies are recognizing this demand and offering car seats as an additional service, which may stimulate baby car seat industry expansion over the forecast period.

Europe to emerge as a key growth hub for baby car seat industry

Europe baby car seat market size is set to rise at a commendable pace over 2023-2032. Stringent safety regulations and standards imposed by regulatory bodies have driven the adoption of baby car seats across European countries. Additionally, the rising awareness among parents about the importance of child safety during travel has fueled the demand for technologically advanced and feature-rich baby car seats.

The increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable materials has also contributed to innovation in baby car seat production in the region. Manufacturers are using recycled materials and eco-friendly fabrics in the production of baby car seats. This aligns with the rapid shift in consumer preference for sustainable products and reflects the industry’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are thus driving the market growth across Europe.

Baby Car Seat Market Leaders

Major players operating in the baby car seat industry include Britax, Artsana Group, Diono LLC, Clek Inc, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries, and Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc.

